Oldman River levels below average, but monitoring continues: officials

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 7:28 pm
The Oldman River on Apr. 24, 2023. City of Lethbridge officials say flow is below average right now. View image in full screen
The Oldman River on Apr. 24, 2023. City of Lethbridge officials say flow is below average right now. Global News
The Oldman River is winding its way from the Rocky Mountains and travelling through Lethbridge with less volume so far this spring.

“What we’re really seeing is a gradual snow melt west of us and everything snow pack-related is below average at this point,” said Luke Palmer, director of emergency management for the City of Lethbridge.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s snow pack nears record lows for 2023'
Alberta’s snow pack nears record lows for 2023

Data from Alberta Environment and Protected Areas shows the river was flowing near Lethbridge at 27.19 m³/s – almost 14 m³/s lower then even just earlier this month.

City officials say they’re not concerned about water levels at this time, but as they begin daily monitoring next week, they’ll also be keeping their eyes on the sky.

“Forecasting temperatures are expected to be within normal parameters, which is excellent but for that May and June area we’re actually looking at high levels of precipitation,” Palmer said.

That additional moisture can change the hazard level quickly.

Read more: What is Lethbridge’s risk of flooding in 2022?

“Our flooding usually happens as a result of snowmelt when other things are at play, like rain and snow,” Palmer said. “We’re really monitoring the day-to-day weather conditions to see what that level of risk might be.”

Some areas in the County of Forty Mile and MD of Taber already experienced minor overland flooding earlier this month.

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta municipalities warn residents of flooding'
Southern Alberta municipalities warn residents of flooding

While the City of Lethbridge isn’t expecting anything similar, the Oldman River will be under close observation for the foreseeable future.

According to Palmer, the river is predicted to experience its highest streamflow from mid-May into July, but the current conditions have officials optimistic.

“It’s well below even what we saw last year, so as dam discharge season comes in and more snowmelt does happen with this delayed spring, it should be pretty much normal,” Palmer said.

Even so, the city is reminding those enjoying the river valley to be prepared.

Palmer recommends checking weather reports and staying on pathways if streamflow looks fast.

