Local reaction in Regina to Public Service Alliance of Canada strike

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike is coming in loud and clear in Saskatchewan as strikers are looking for public support in their battle with the federal government.

Across Canada, federal workers remain on the picket lines as they say they are resolute and determined to get what they’re asking for, including a significant pay raise.

To make that happen they hope their impact on services like passport and income taxes will start to put pressure on Ottawa to settle.

“Our members are showing up on (the) picket line in record number across the country. This is the largest strike we have ever had,” said Crystal Warner, Canada Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU) executive national vice-president.

That includes around 120,000 workers from the Treasury Board and 35,000 who work for Canada’s tax agency.

“The majority of the people I represent make between 40 to 50 thousand a year. Over 78 per cent of membership (are) women … these are entry-level clerk administrative positions. These are the people that are suffering the worst in inflation in our membership.”

Chris Gardiner, the national CEIU vice-president for Manitoba and Saskatchewan, said withholding your labour from the employer during a strike does a make a difference.

“It helps to put pressure on the government to come to the table,” he said. “We have strike funds that are in excellent shape and we’re more than willing to have folks come and walk down with us.”

It’s unclear how long the PSAC strike will last but it is expected to affect government services including passport renewals and filing your income tax.