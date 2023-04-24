Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Local reaction in Regina to Public Service Alliance of Canada strike

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 7:42 pm
The PSAC strike continues as Regina picketers look for local support to help put pressure on the federal government to come to the table. View image in full screen
The PSAC strike continues as Regina picketers look for local support to help put pressure on the federal government to come to the table. Global Regina still
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike is coming in loud and clear in Saskatchewan as strikers are looking for public support in their battle with the federal government.

Across Canada, federal workers remain on the picket lines as they say they are resolute and determined to get what they’re asking for, including a significant pay raise.

Read more: PSAC strike enters Day 6. Here’s what you need to know

To make that happen they hope their impact on services like passport and income taxes will start to put pressure on Ottawa to settle.

“Our members are showing up on (the) picket line in record number across the country. This is the largest strike we have ever had,” said Crystal Warner, Canada Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU) executive national vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes around 120,000 workers from the Treasury Board and 35,000 who work for Canada’s tax agency.

“The majority of the people I represent make between 40 to 50 thousand a year. Over 78 per cent of membership (are) women … these are entry-level clerk administrative positions. These are the people that are suffering the worst in inflation in our membership.”

Read more: Ottawa disputes PSAC claim of ‘incompetence,’ ‘disrespect’ stalling strike talks

Chris Gardiner, the national CEIU vice-president for Manitoba and Saskatchewan, said withholding your labour from the employer during a strike does a make a difference.

Trending Now

“It helps to put pressure on the government to come to the table,” he said. “We have strike funds that are in excellent shape and we’re more than willing to have folks come and walk down with us.”

It’s unclear how long the PSAC strike will last but it is expected to affect government services including passport renewals and filing your income tax.

Click to play video: 'PSAC strike: Don’t submit passport applications unless urgent, minister says'
PSAC strike: Don’t submit passport applications unless urgent, minister says
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsFederal GovernmentPublic Service Alliance of Canadapsac strikePicket LinesCanada Employment And Immigration UnionRegina strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers