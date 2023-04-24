Several kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and meth seized by Maidstone, Sask. RCMP

See more sharing options

A roadside stop along Highway 16 near Maidstone, Sask., resulted in a large drug bust for RCMP.

Police say a search of a vehicle Friday evening revealed seven kilograms of meth, 3.3 kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine.

Maidstone RCMP say they performed a roadside stop for a licence, registration and sobriety check, but the officer got suspicious after talking with the two men in the vehicle.

Police arrested 20-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 21-year-old Prince Sharma.

Both face drug trafficking charges, and Sharma faces additional charges related to previous release conditions.

Both men were in court Monday, are remanded into custody and will appear in Lloydminster provincial court again on May 18.