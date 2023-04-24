Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2nd doctor-owned cataract surgery centre opens in New Brunswick

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. opens second physician-owned cataract surgery clinic'
N.B. opens second physician-owned cataract surgery clinic
Watch: New Brunswick has opened a second physician-owned cataract surgery clinic in a bid to take pressure off the province’s overtaxed health-care system. While all the services are funded through Medicare, it is raising some questions about health-care privatization in the province. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Renous’s Dale Hallihan was the first patient to receive cataract surgery at the recently opened Miramichi Cataract Surgical Center in Miramichi.

“It’s excellent, it’s good… It was just so fast,” she said in an interview on Monday.

Horizon Health Network’s interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said the new clinic would relieve pressure on surgery wait-lists.

“By partnering with the Miramichi Surgical Cataract Center, we are tripling the number of cataract surgeries being completed on a weekly basis in this region,” she said at a press conference.

Read more: N.B. bill to allow Medicare to cover some surgeries outside hospitals

The pilot project operates in a similar fashion to a family doctor’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon owns the clinic and serves as medical director in collaboration with Horizon Health Network.

The doctors in the clinic work on a fee-for-service model, billing the province for their services.

All services are covered by Medicare.

The first doctor-owned cataract clinic was opened in the fall of 2022 in Bathurst.

More on Health

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said the program had been expanded to Miramichi because the government has “seen the results in Bathurst where the wait time has been reduced by 67 per cent,” noting that New Brunswick’s aging population has a high demand for cataract surgeries.

Trending Now

Read more: N.B. government to add surgery wait times by specific surgeon

Fitch denied the characterization of both of these clinics as being private, telling reporters in French that patients “would be paying with a Medicare card and not a credit card” at a press conference.

He declined to confirm whether additional clinics in the same vein would open elsewhere in the province.

The centre has the capacity to perform up to 2,500 cataract surgeries annually, which Horizon representatives will hope free up operating space at the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Advertisement
Horizon Health NetworkBruce FitchNB health careBathurst Cataract CenterHealth minister Bruce FitchMiramichi Surgical Cataract CenterNB cataract surgeriesNew Brunswick cataract surgeries
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers