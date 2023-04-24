Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP seize suspected opioid at Thompson hospital, linked to The Pas overdoses

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Tainted drugs responsible for overdoses in Thompson, The Pas were from same batch: Manitoba RCMP'
Tainted drugs responsible for overdoses in Thompson, The Pas were from same batch: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre warned the public on Monday about a batch of tainted drugs, which he said are responsible for one overdose in Thompson and six cases in The Pas. Manaigre urged individuals who come across pink-tinted crystal substances - believed to be methamphetamines - to destroy and not consume it.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP have seized a suspected opioid at Thompson General Hospital which they believe to be linked to the six overdoses reported in The Pas on Saturday.

On Sunday at 4:35 p.m. an officer who was at the hospital for an unrelated matter was approached by a nurse who turned over a small box.

Police say the box was found to contain seven vials of an unknown crystal-like powder substance and each vile contained about one gram of a suspected drug.

Vials of suspected drug. View image in full screen
Vials of suspected drug. Thompson RCMP

The officer took the vials to the detachment and conducted a field test which indicated the presence of an opioid.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a sample of the suspected drug has been forwarded for further analysis.

RCMP say they believe the drugs may be the same substance that was found in The Pas which led to the hospitalization of six men, one of whom remains in critical condition. Thompson RCMP report one case of an overdose believed to be linked to this same drug.

Trending Now

Anyone with information to call 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl'
Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl
RCMPManitobaOverdoseThompson RCMPLaced DrugsTainted DrugsThe Pas overdoses
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers