RCMP seize suspected opioid at Thompson hospital, linked to The Pas overdoses

RCMP have seized a suspected opioid at Thompson General Hospital which they believe to be linked to the six overdoses reported in The Pas on Saturday.

On Sunday at 4:35 p.m. an officer who was at the hospital for an unrelated matter was approached by a nurse who turned over a small box.

Police say the box was found to contain seven vials of an unknown crystal-like powder substance and each vile contained about one gram of a suspected drug.

View image in full screen Vials of suspected drug. Thompson RCMP

The officer took the vials to the detachment and conducted a field test which indicated the presence of an opioid.

Police say a sample of the suspected drug has been forwarded for further analysis.

RCMP say they believe the drugs may be the same substance that was found in The Pas which led to the hospitalization of six men, one of whom remains in critical condition. Thompson RCMP report one case of an overdose believed to be linked to this same drug.

Anyone with information to call 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.