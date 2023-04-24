SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Cimber placed on 15-day IL, Pearson called up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 3:55 pm
TORONTO – Right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

The sidearmer was put on the IL with a rhomboid strain in his throwing arm.

Hard-throwing righty Nate Pearson was recalled from Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. in a corresponding move.

Pearson was available out of the bullpen on Monday night as the Blue Jays hosted the Chicago White Sox.

Cimber has a 4.50 earned-run average over 10 innings this season with six strikeouts.

Pearson has yet to play for Toronto this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.

