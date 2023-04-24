Menu

Politics

New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt hopes byelection will be ticket into legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Provincial byelections in three New Brunswick ridings called for April 24'
Provincial byelections in three New Brunswick ridings called for April 24
Premier Blaine Higgs has called byelections for three vacant seats, which will give Liberal leader Susan Holt her first shot at taking a spot in the legislature. Silas Brown has more. – Mar 23, 2023
Voters in a New Brunswick byelection will determine today whether Liberal Leader Susan Holt gets a seat in the legislature.

Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore will be the most closely watched of three ridings going to the polls to fill vacancies in the 49-seat legislature.

Holt, a former civil servant who has never been elected, is seeking to represent the riding after becoming Liberal leader in August.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt to seek Bathurst-area seat'
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt to seek Bathurst-area seat

The governing Progressive Conservatives opted not to run a candidate against her, but she does face a challenge from Serge Brideau of the Green Party and interim NDP leader Alex White.

The other two ridings with votes today are Dieppe and Restigouche-Chaleur — all three elected Liberals in the 2020 general election.

J. P. Lewis, a political science professor at University of New Brunswick in Saint John, says the Liberal leader has a very good chance of winning but warns that a loss could mean challenging times ahead for the party.

Heading into the byelections, the Progressive Conservatives under Premier Blaine Higgs held 29 seats, the Liberals had 13, the Greens held three and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

