Boy, 16, among those charged by Toronto police in series of carjackings

A man, woman and boy have been charged in connection with a series of carjackings in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between April 17 and April 19, officers received reports of four carjackings in the Parkwoods, Wexford and Maryvale and Humber Summit areas.

Officers said in each incident, a male suspect allegedly approached the victims with a handgun.

Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s vehicles.

According to police, in three incidents the suspect allegedly took the vehicles and drove away from the scene.

In the last incident, officers said the suspect fled the area empty-handed.

Police said on Thursday, two of the stolen vehicles were located.

A woman and another person were arrested.

Police said a search warrant was executed, and officers allegedly recovered “items of evidentiary value” related to the investigation.

Officers said the third vehicle was also recovered and searched.

“At the time of the searches, officers recovered an airsoft handgun with an extended magazine,” police allege in a news release.

Thirty-three-year-old Jonathan Heffernan from Toronto has been charged with several offences, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of weapons dangerous and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Heffernan was held for a bail hearing on April 21.

Police said Jessica Chaulk, 32 from Toronto was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers said she was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Police said on April 22, a boy turned himself into police.

“At the time of his arrest, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation,” officers allege.

Police said the 16-year-old boy has been charged with several offences including two counts of robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

His identity cannot be released due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.