Crime

Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s death south of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 2:28 pm
A 43-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found at a home south of Montreal.

Police say Joël Brosseau was arraigned Monday at the courthouse in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Sgt. Jérémie Levesque says police were called to the home at 9:15 a.m. Sunday and found the 67-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead in hospital.

Brosseau was arrested at the scene, but court documents say he has no fixed address.

Police would not confirm the link between the victim and the suspect, who Levesque says was not known to police.

The accused will return to court later this week.

