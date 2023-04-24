Burnett returns as Guelph Storm general manager

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm are bringing back their general manager.

The OHL club announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with George Burnett on a contract extension through to the end of the 2025-2026 season.

“George’s success over the past six years with the Storm speaks for itself,” said Storm partner and president of Hockey Operations Scott Walker in a news release. “The ownership group of Joel, Jeff and myself recognizes that George’s dedication to our players, our organization and our league make him the ideal choice. It was an easy decision to extend his contract.”

Burnett was first hired in 2017 as the team’s head coach and general manager. He stepped down from head coaching duties prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season and focused solely on the general manager role.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnett has spent the last 26 seasons with five organizations (Oshawa Generals, Niagara Falls, Belleville Bulls/Hamilton Bulldogs, Flint Firebirds, and Guelph Storm). He helped lead the Storm to an OHL championship in 2019.

“I appreciate the confidence that the ownership has shown in me to continue to lead the Storm Hockey Club,” Burnett said. “As a staff, we look forward to the challenge of building off a strong second half this past season for the incredible fans here in Guelph.”