Bam Margera, ex-‘Jackass’ star, on the run after ‘physical confrontation’: police

Police in Pennsylvania have issued an arrest warrant for former Jackass cast member and professional skateboarder Brandon (Bam) Margera after he was allegedly involved in a “physical confrontation,” authorities said Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said Margera, 43, caused “minor injuries” to a victim in Chester County, Pa., on Sunday morning.

According to ABC-affiliate local news station WHTM, Margera is facing four counts of terroristic threats and one count of simple assault, all of which are misdemeanour charges. TMZ reported that Margera is also facing an additional misdemeanour harassment charge.

Several reports allege Margera attacked his brother after leaving a signed note threatening to kill him if he called police. An affidavit of probable cause claimed Margera also threatened to kill everyone in the house where his brother was living, including his father and two women.

Margera reportedly “fled into a wooded area” before police arrived at the scene at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

State Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022. pic.twitter.com/rBMaqtwcfv — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 24, 2023

Representatives for Margera have not commented publicly on the arrest warrant.

Margera, who is from the nearby town of Thornton, Pa., has not been seen publicly since the warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

As a stuntman, Margera appeared in several early episodes of the reality TV show Jackass and a number of its spinoff productions, including Viva La Bam.

In 2021, Margera sued Johnny Knoxville and several other founding Jackass stars for allegedly firing him from the feature-length production Jackass Forever, the franchise’s fourth film. Though Margera claimed he’d been wrongfully terminated from his role in the film, he dismissed the lawsuit after reaching a private settlement.

Anyone with information on Margera’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.