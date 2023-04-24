Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal January pedestrian collision in north Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:06 pm
Police and EMS responded to a busy intersection in north Lethbridge on Jan. 17, 2023 after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle. View image in full screen
Police and EMS responded to a busy intersection in north Lethbridge on Jan. 17, 2023 after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle. Eloise Therien / Global News
A 33-year-old Lethbridge woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred more than three months ago on the north side of the city.

According to Lethbridge police, the incident happened at the intersection of 26 Avenue and 28 Street North on Jan. 17. Police arrived on scene after emergency medical personnel at approximately 3 p.m.

LPS investigation found a GMC truck had hit two pedestrians as they crossed inside the crosswalk. The truck was heading east on 26 Avenue and was turning left, heading north, onto 28 Street when the people were struck.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in north Lethbridge collision, another in critical condition

The driver of the truck, Bobbi Raquel Whillans, stopped immediately and called 911.

Story continues below advertisement

A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead and a 62-year-old woman was transported to Calgary via STARS air ambulance after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday, police said the woman remained in hospital.

Whillans is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is expected to appear in court on May 25.

