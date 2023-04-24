Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people arrested, charged following 3 liquor store robberies in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:25 pm
Police arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man following an investigation into three Saskatoon liquor store robberies in a span of 10 days. View image in full screen
Police arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man following an investigation into three Saskatoon liquor store robberies in a span of 10 days. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested and charged following an investigation into three liquor store robberies that occurred in the past 10 days.

According to a release, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) general investigations section conducted the investigation after police were called to a liquor store in the 3100 block of Preston Avenue South for a robbery report on April 15 at 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Thieves leave Saskatoon liquor store with $3K bottle of scotch unnoticed

“Three individuals entered the store wearing medical masks and were carrying reusable grocery bags. They proceeded to load the bags with bottles of liquor before an employee confronted them,” police stated. “When they did, the suspects pushed her down and brandished a knife. They were seen fleeing in a 2002 Maroon Pontiac Sunfire.”

The next incident occurred on April 18 at approximately 9:45 p.m., when police responded to a robbery at a liquor store in the 100 block of Primrose Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

This time, four suspects, who are believed to be responsible for the previous robbery, entered the store wearing masks and reusable grocery bags.

“They loaded up various bottles of liquor and threatened staff with bear spray before fleeing in the same Pontiac Sunfire,” police stated.

Read more: Edmonton-developed idea to combat liquor store theft targets bars, restaurants who purchase stolen products

The final incident occurred on April 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The SPS responded to a robbery in progress at a liquor store in the 1800 block of McOrmond Drive.

Trending Now

Police arrested two individuals who matched the previous suspect descriptions and one of the suspects was found in possession of methamphetamine and a knife. Police said the getaway vehicle was also located and seized at the scene.

“A 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are facing numerous robbery charges,” the release said. “The 22-year-old man is also charged with Carrying a Weapon to Commit a Crime and Possession of Methamphetamine.”

Police stated that further charges are expected to be laid as the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton-based grant launched to combat liquor store theft'
Edmonton-based grant launched to combat liquor store theft
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRobberySaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon RobberyLiquor StoreGeneral Investigations Section
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers