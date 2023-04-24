2 people arrested, charged following 3 liquor store robberies in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested and charged following an investigation into three liquor store robberies that occurred in the past 10 days.

According to a release, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) general investigations section conducted the investigation after police were called to a liquor store in the 3100 block of Preston Avenue South for a robbery report on April 15 at 11:30 p.m.

“Three individuals entered the store wearing medical masks and were carrying reusable grocery bags. They proceeded to load the bags with bottles of liquor before an employee confronted them,” police stated. “When they did, the suspects pushed her down and brandished a knife. They were seen fleeing in a 2002 Maroon Pontiac Sunfire.”

The next incident occurred on April 18 at approximately 9:45 p.m., when police responded to a robbery at a liquor store in the 100 block of Primrose Drive.

This time, four suspects, who are believed to be responsible for the previous robbery, entered the store wearing masks and reusable grocery bags.

“They loaded up various bottles of liquor and threatened staff with bear spray before fleeing in the same Pontiac Sunfire,” police stated.

The final incident occurred on April 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The SPS responded to a robbery in progress at a liquor store in the 1800 block of McOrmond Drive.

Police arrested two individuals who matched the previous suspect descriptions and one of the suspects was found in possession of methamphetamine and a knife. Police said the getaway vehicle was also located and seized at the scene.

“A 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man are facing numerous robbery charges,” the release said. “The 22-year-old man is also charged with Carrying a Weapon to Commit a Crime and Possession of Methamphetamine.”

Police stated that further charges are expected to be laid as the investigation continues.