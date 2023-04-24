Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

N.S. man’s weight-loss journey gets big lift from Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Ella MacDonald Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Derrick Bona’s Inspiring Journey to better Health'
Derrick Bona’s Inspiring Journey to better Health
Global’s Eilish Bonang speaks with Derrick Bona, a Nova Scotian chef who recently stumbled into unexpected fame after sharing his inspirational weight loss journey online which even caught the eye of a few big name celebrities!
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax-area chef has gained a famous following after posting about his weight-loss journey on Twitter.

Derrick Bona of Eastern Passage, N.S. caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger last Wednesday, who re-tweeted his progress picture saying: “You’ve got this, so I’m really just sharing your tweet to inspire everyone else. I’m proud of you.”

Bona said it’s been the craziest week of his life.

“What better person to give you some confidence than Arnold? The king of weight-lifting,” Bona told Global News Morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Bona said he and his wife had just sat down for supper last week when his phone began to blow up with messages and tweets.

“I thought I’m like getting hacked or something,” he said, “and then a friend of mine’s like, ‘Do you realize you just got retweeted by Arnold with a personal message?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I do now!’”

In the beginning, Bona weighed about 600 pounds. He said he even had to order a special scale on Amazon that companies use to weigh packages.

However, after three weeks, Bona was weighing in at 561. As of Saturday, he’s down a considerable 83 pounds.

“I am now 517 pounds, and I’m 18 pounds away from never seeing 500 again,” Bona told Global’s Eilish Bonang.

Story continues below advertisement

Bona said his weight-loss journey began after a fall outside his home in January left him in a dark place.

“I was out with my father and my wife and I just, I couldn’t pick myself back up,” he said. “I was rolling around, basically like a beached whale.”

Trending Now

That’s when Bona knew he had to make a change, or he wouldn’t be around much longer.

“So I chose to put all the cards in and bet on myself,” he said.

As a dedicated Toronto Blue Jays fan, Bona said his internet popularity began with a simple tweet sharing his plans to lose some weight so he could get back to see them play.

“I’d seen them in 2016, and when I was there I couldn’t fit in the seats. I had to sit in a section that was wheelchair accessible, and I felt bad that I was taking up that spot,” Bona said, “Obviously, I’m doing it for me to live a healthier life, but I’m using getting back to the Rogers Centre as motivation to keep going.”

Click to play video: 'Moncton man seeks support from the province for post weight loss skin removal surgery'
Moncton man seeks support from the province for post weight loss skin removal surgery

Another motivation in Bona’s life is his wife Angie. He said she has been his rock by supporting him along his journey, and even doing it with him.

Story continues below advertisement

“We keep each other accountable and I’m very proud of her,” Bona said.

Bona said he regularly sets himself goals, mostly little things he hopes to do for himself again soon — like putting on socks and tying his shoes.

His long-term goal, however, is much more exciting. Bona hopes to one day throw out the first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

“That would be the epitome of everything for me,” he said.

More on World
Nova ScotiaSocial MediaHealthToronto Blue JaysTwitterFitnessweight lossArnold SchwarzeneggerWeight loss journeyDerrick Bonachef weight loss journeynova scotia weight loss
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers