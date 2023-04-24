Foul play suspected in case of missing Markham lawyer, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a woman reported missing from Markham last month.

York Regional Police have been searching for 53-year-old Isabella Dan, who was last seen on March 3 at around 8:30 p.m. near her home in the Water Walk Drive and Verclaire Gate area.

Officers have called Dan’s disappearance “unusual” and “suspicious.”

In a previous interview with Global News, York Regional Police Const. Maniva Armstrong said investigators located a vehicle belonging to Dan near her home, in the Warden Avenue and Highway 7 East area.

Armstrong said the vehicle seemed to “have been left or abandoned in that area of the residence.”

According to Armstrong, Dan was also an “avid member” of the LA Fitness gym in the area.

In an email to Global News on Monday, police said the force has not been able to speak to anyone that strictly knows Dan in her personal life.

MISSING ADULT: Isabella Dan, 52 yrs old, 5’7”, female Asian, beige jacket, black pants, carrying red duffle bag. Friends are concerned for her well-being. Last seen in the area of Warden Ave. and Hwy 7. pic.twitter.com/CtpYmu1jrD — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 9, 2023

The force said she may have gone by other names, including Rui Dan and Rourun Dan.

Police said when officers attended her condo, there was still food inside, and items that we left behind that were “out of character for her.”

Officers now say Dan was reported to have been dropped off by an associate to meet another person in the Highway 7 area, between Warden Avenue and Leslie Street area, or on Yonge Street between York Mills and Eglinton Avenue in Toronto.

Anyone with dashcam footage from March 3 between 8:22 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in either of those areas is asked to contact police.

Police said Dan is five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long, dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a beige coat with a fur collar, black pants and was carrying a red gym bag.

According to court records previously obtained by Global News, a statement of claim shows that Dan was facing a civil lawsuit claiming more than $1.8 million in damages relating to negligence in carrying out fraudulent mortgage transactions for clients.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding Dan’s disappearance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.