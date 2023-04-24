Ukrainian man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop recovering at home

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian man who had just arrived in Edmonton when he was randomly stabbed at a bus stop has been released from hospital.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, Leo Leshchinsky said his close friend had been discharged Sunday and was “already with his family.”

Ivan Pylypchuk was attacked April 13 while waiting for a bus in Mill Woods on 38 Avenue near Millbourne Road.

Police said the man was sitting by himself at a bus stop, drinking his coffee, when someone came up from behind and stabbed him in the back. The victim was able to call 911 before collapsing, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Leshchinsky said his friend — along with his wife Yulia and their daughter — arrived in Edmonton just two weeks earlier from Ukraine.

Pylypchuk celebrated his 48th birthday one day before the attack.

1:23 Edmonton police believe stabbing bus stop in Mill Woods was a random attack

Leshchinsky previously said the family was looking for a place to call home after being hosted at a hotel as newcomers.

“We have found a good permanent place for them and applied yesterday,” Sunday’s update read.

As of Monday, more than $123,000 has been raised to support the family.

“Ivan already has received a vast majority of the funds from GoFundMe and Interac e-transfers,” Leshchinsky added.

“Thanks to you, his recovery should be a seamless process depending on his body now.”