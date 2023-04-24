Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, April 24

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 11:06 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, April 24
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, April 24.
Advocating for change to the cancer care system, Talking Stick app offers a safe place to talk and the Jeans & Jewels gala for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, April 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon woman advocates for change to cancer care system

An advocate from Saskatoon was in Ottawa last week to call for improvement in cancer care.

Srini Correa shared her story of caring for her now late husband, as she pushes for changes in the cancer care system.

Correa recalls her personal connection to cancer, navigating the health-care system and how she believes cancer care can be improved.

Saskatoon woman advocates for change to cancer care system

Talking Stick app offers safe place to talk

The Talking Stick App is a text-based chat platform where people can talk about what’s on their mind anonymously.

It allows Indigenous people to speak one and one with someone who will listen, without judgment.

Robert Gladue explains how the app works and the feedback they have received.

Talking Stick app offers safe place to talk

Jeans & Jewels gala supporting Saskatchewan’s children’s hospital

The Jeans & Jewels gala supports provincial programs and equipment urgently needed at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

Jada Kook looks at what other needs the gala supports.

Kook also goes over some of the highlights of the event and how people can buy tickets for the May 5 gala.

Jeans & Jewels gala supporting Saskatchewan’s children’s hospital

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 24

Warm but windy — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, April 24, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, April 24
