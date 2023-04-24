Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The Beastie Boys vs. British Airways

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 24, 2023 9:04 am
Ongoing History Daily: The Beastie Boys vs. British Airways - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

True or false: the Beastie Boys got a big boost early in their career as the result of a lawsuit involving British Airways. The answer is “maybe.”

Back in the summer of 1983, the Beasties released one of their very first singles, something called Cookie Puss. It was a minor hit, selling a few copies around New York and getting some airplay mostly on college stations across the continent. But then they heard that British Airways used a sample from the song in one of their commercials. No one had asked permission, so the Beasties sued.

And they won. Legend is that the settlement was for $40,000–a good chunk of change for a band just starting out.

But did it really happen? Or was this just some elaborate story invented by the band? That, apparently, is still up for debate

Story continues below advertisement
LawsuitOngoing HistoryBritish AirwaysDailyLegendbeastie boysCookie Puss
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers