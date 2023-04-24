Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man in Toronto trauma centre after weekend shooting: Barrie police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 10:42 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
A Barrie man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in city’s west end over the weekend.

Barrie police say the shooting on the catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place was reported Saturday just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and then a Toronto area trauma centre where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Stabbing victim airlifted to trauma centre after attack: Barrie police

Few details are known at this time, but police say the incident involved the victim and a group of other people.

Barrie police say they don’t believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

But police do say they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

ShootingBarrie PoliceBarrie CrimeBarrie OntarioBarrie shootingLeacock DriveKipling Placeshooting in Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

