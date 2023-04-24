Man in Toronto trauma centre after weekend shooting: Barrie police

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in city’s west end over the weekend.

Barrie police say the shooting on the catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place was reported Saturday just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and then a Toronto area trauma centre where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Few details are known at this time, but police say the incident involved the victim and a group of other people.

Barrie police say they don’t believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

But police do say they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.