Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with unknown male: West Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 5:26 pm
West Vancouver police are searching for a missing youth. View image in full screen
West Vancouver police are searching for a missing youth. Files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Vancouver police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Angeline Villier was last seen on April 22 around 3:15 p.m. when she walked away from her mother at the food court in Park Royal south Mall.

Police are looking for a missing 14-yar-old girl in West Vancouver. View image in full screen
Police are looking for a missing 14-yar-old girl in West Vancouver. West Vancouver police

Read more: Saanich, B.C. public asked to be on lookout for ‘high-risk’ missing man

Story continues below advertisement

Police and her family are concerned for her safety and police said she is “believed to be in the presence of an unknown male she met online.”

Villier was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie with white drawstrings, and a front zipper over a black top, baggy blue jeans with holes on the thighs and white Nike runners. She left all her belongings in her family vehicle, police said.

She is described as around five-feet-six-inches tall, around 130 pounds with light brown or blonde hair. She has three ear piercings on both ears.

missing west van View image in full screen
West Vancouver police are looking for a missing youth. Global News

Read more: Saanich police seek two men believed to have info on high-risk missing teen

Anyone with information is urgently asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Friends of Revelstoke man who went missing make public plea for help'
Friends of Revelstoke man who went missing make public plea for help
Related News
west vancouverwest vancouver policeMissing youthPark RoyalBC missing youthBC missing kidWest Vancouver looking for missing girlWest Vancouver missing girlWest Vancouver missing youth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers