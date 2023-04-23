Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with unknown male: West Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Angeline Villier was last seen on April 22 around 3:15 p.m. when she walked away from her mother at the food court in Park Royal south Mall.

View image in full screen Police are looking for a missing 14-yar-old girl in West Vancouver. West Vancouver police

Story continues below advertisement

Police and her family are concerned for her safety and police said she is “believed to be in the presence of an unknown male she met online.”

Villier was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie with white drawstrings, and a front zipper over a black top, baggy blue jeans with holes on the thighs and white Nike runners. She left all her belongings in her family vehicle, police said.

She is described as around five-feet-six-inches tall, around 130 pounds with light brown or blonde hair. She has three ear piercings on both ears.

View image in full screen West Vancouver police are looking for a missing youth. Global News

Anyone with information is urgently asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.