Traffic

8-vehicle collision north of Calgary sends 3 people to hospital

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 4:39 pm
Click to play video: '8 vehicle collision in Aidrie, Alta.'
8 vehicle collision in Aidrie, Alta.
WATCH: Dashcam footage shows a driver travelling at high speeds through Airdrie on Saturday, April 22, 2023, before crashing into eight vehicles.
Airdrie RCMP are investigating an eight-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital, one with serious injuries, Saturday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle was travelling at high speeds eastbound on Yankee Valley Boulevard and struck two vehicles, one of which flipped over.

Read more: Traffic affected by multiple-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 near Okotoks, Alta.

The speeding vehicle continued until it hit five additional vehicles and came to a stop at the intersection of 8 Street.

Trending Now

The driver of the offending vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police believe a medical issue may have contributed to the crash.

Two other people were also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

