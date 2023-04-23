8-vehicle collision north of Calgary sends 3 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP are investigating an eight-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital, one with serious injuries, Saturday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle was travelling at high speeds eastbound on Yankee Valley Boulevard and struck two vehicles, one of which flipped over.

The speeding vehicle continued until it hit five additional vehicles and came to a stop at the intersection of 8 Street.

The driver of the offending vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police believe a medical issue may have contributed to the crash.

Two other people were also sent to hospital with minor injuries.