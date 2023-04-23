Passenger dead, driver taken to hospital after car crash near N.S. village

Send this page to someone via email

An 86-year-old woman has died and a 70-year-old man is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cedar Road near Maitland, N.S., on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the RCMP, emergency services responded to a report of the collision at around 11:00 a.m., after a car veered off the roadway into a wooded area.

“The driver, a 70-year-old Conrod Settlement man, was transported to hospital by EHS with apparent serious injury,” the release said, “The only passenger, an 86-year-old woman, also of Conrod Settlement, was transported to hospital by EHS. She died later that day.”

Story continues below advertisement

The East Hants District RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.