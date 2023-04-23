Menu

Canada

Passenger dead, driver taken to hospital after car crash near N.S. village

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 4:35 pm
The East Hants District RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in rural N.S. on Saturday morning.
The East Hants District RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in rural N.S. on Saturday morning. DD
An 86-year-old woman has died and a 70-year-old man is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cedar Road near Maitland, N.S., on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the RCMP, emergency services responded to a report of the collision at around 11:00 a.m., after a car veered off the roadway into a wooded area.

“The driver, a 70-year-old Conrod Settlement man, was transported to hospital by EHS with apparent serious injury,” the release said, “The only passenger, an 86-year-old woman, also of Conrod Settlement, was transported to hospital by EHS. She died later that day.”

The East Hants District RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

RCMPSingle-Vehicle CollisionEast Hants District RCMPcar crash nova scotiacedar road car crashconrod settlement woman car crashfatal crash maitland nova scotia
