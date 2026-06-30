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Crime

11 charged in connection with events leading up to fatal police shooting of teen Nooran Rezayi

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police charge 11 over events before fatal shooting of teenager Nooran Rezayi'
Montreal police charge 11 over events before fatal shooting of teenager Nooran Rezayi
Montreal police have made multiple arrests in connection with the Longueuil police shooting that killed 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi last September. Among those facing criminal charges are 7 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. As Phil Carpenter reports, Montreal police shared the conclusions Tuesday following their parralel investigation into the police shooting.
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Montreal police have laid charges against 11 individuals in relation to the alleged events that took place before the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi by Longueuil police in 2024.

Authorities say four young men and seven teenagers are expected to appear in youth court in the coming months.

Click to play video: 'What we know about the fatal Quebec police shooting of 15-year-old'
What we know about the fatal Quebec police shooting of 15-year-old

The investigation was launched following Rezayi’s death on Sept. 21 in Longueuil, Que., where police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of armed youths.

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Police say those facing charges were between 13 and 17 years old at the time.

Click to play video: 'Fatal police shooting of Quebec teen reignites bodycam debate'
Fatal police shooting of Quebec teen reignites bodycam debate

The charges include conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit assault, wearing a disguise for a criminal purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unlawful assembly.

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The Montreal police probe focused on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, while Quebec’s police watchdog, the BEI, is separately investigating the actions of officers involved in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can’t go unpunished: lawyers'
Interference by police after Quebec teen killed by cops can’t go unpunished: lawyers
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