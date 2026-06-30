11 charged in connection with events leading up to fatal police shooting of teen Nooran Rezayi

Montreal police have laid charges against 11 individuals in relation to the alleged events that took place before the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi by Longueuil police in 2024.
Authorities say four young men and seven teenagers are expected to appear in youth court in the coming months.
The investigation was launched following Rezayi’s death on Sept. 21 in Longueuil, Que., where police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of armed youths.
Police say those facing charges were between 13 and 17 years old at the time.
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The charges include conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit assault, wearing a disguise for a criminal purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unlawful assembly.
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The Montreal police probe focused on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, while Quebec’s police watchdog, the BEI, is separately investigating the actions of officers involved in the incident.
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