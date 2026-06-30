11 charged in connection with events leading up to fatal police shooting of teen Nooran Rezayi

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Montreal police have laid charges against 11 individuals in relation to the alleged events that took place before the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Nooran Rezayi by Longueuil police in 2024.

Authorities say four young men and seven teenagers are expected to appear in youth court in the coming months.

1:54 What we know about the fatal Quebec police shooting of 15-year-old

The investigation was launched following Rezayi’s death on Sept. 21 in Longueuil, Que., where police responded to a 911 call reporting a group of armed youths.

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Police say those facing charges were between 13 and 17 years old at the time.

2:31 Fatal police shooting of Quebec teen reignites bodycam debate

The charges include conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to commit unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit assault, wearing a disguise for a criminal purpose, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unlawful assembly.

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The Montreal police probe focused on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, while Quebec’s police watchdog, the BEI, is separately investigating the actions of officers involved in the incident.