Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police launch investigation after dog walker in King, Ont. finds body

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 2:16 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation led by homicide detectives has been triggered in York Region after a dog walker found the body of an unidentified man in King, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said a call came just before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning to report a body found on a trail northwest of a college campus around Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they confirmed the body of an unidentified man was found. The circumstances around his death were deemed suspicious, according to police.

Read more: Toronto bar shooting kills man in Friday night incident, police say

Neither the victim’s identity nor the cause of death was determined. Police said a post-mortem is expected to take place in “the coming days.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police are appealing to any witnesses, anyone with information about this incident or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeHomicideYork Regional PoliceYork RegionYRPDufferin StreetKingTownship of King15th Sideroad
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers