Police launch investigation after dog walker in King, Ont. finds body

An investigation led by homicide detectives has been triggered in York Region after a dog walker found the body of an unidentified man in King, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said a call came just before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning to report a body found on a trail northwest of a college campus around Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they confirmed the body of an unidentified man was found. The circumstances around his death were deemed suspicious, according to police.

Neither the victim’s identity nor the cause of death was determined. Police said a post-mortem is expected to take place in “the coming days.”

Police are appealing to any witnesses, anyone with information about this incident or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.