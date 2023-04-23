2 people buried, 1 dead in Lake Louise avalanche

A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after he was buried in an avalanche in Lake Louise, Alta., Saturday. A second person was also buried but survived.

The Class 3 avalanche happened in an area that has been closed off most of the season due to poor conditions and avalanche risk, said Dan Markham with Lake Louise Ski Resort. He said three people ducked under a rope sectioning off the area in the West Bowl and traversed the ridge when an avalanche gave way overhead.

No one in the group had avalanche safety gear, he said, and two of the three were buried in snow. Ski patrol quickly responded to a 911 call and RCMP as well as Parks Canada rescue dogs also responded to the call.

Story continues below advertisement

One person, who was partially buried, was rescued and survived, however, the second person recovered from the snow died after life-saving efforts were made while they were helicoptered out of the area.

Marham said the team at Lake Louise is highly skilled and trained to deal with these types of events, but such a tragedy hits everyone hard. Resources are being brought in to help staff.

— With files from Jayme Doll, Global News