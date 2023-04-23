Meet the London Knights 2023 draft class

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights made 17 picks in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

They started with a concert pianist and ended with a member of the OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

In all, London drafted two goalies, three defencemen and 12 forwards.

Here is a summary of all of their 2023 picks.

Round 1 – William Moore – C – 18th overall – Toronto Marlboros

Centre William Moore spent this past season with the Toronto Marlboros but he also mixed in some time at Carnegie Hall. The Mississauga, Ont., native is a dual citizen who has been offered a place with the U.S. National Team Development Program so he will have some decisions to make about where he wants to take his future path, but Moore is used to difficult decisions.

He elected to miss a hockey tournament this year to take part in a Young Mozart competition at Carnegie Hall. The young pianist performed a piece from Chopin.

On the ice, Moore had 60 points in 30 games with the Marlboros. He stands six-feet-three-inches and is 165 pounds. Moore has a championship resume on the ice having helped the Mississauga Senators to an OHL Cup title as a 14-year old. He has incredible playmaking skills, great hands and a high compete level and is known as a very unselfish player.

Round 2 – Alexei Medvedev – G – 38th overall – Vaughan Kings

Medvedev backstopped the Vaughan Kings from a wildcard spot at the OHL Cup all the way to the tournament final. He had a 1.92 goals against average and a .915 save percentage in 38 games this season. Medvedev was born in St. Petersburg, Russia,

Round 3 – Blake Arrowsmith – RW – 55th overall – Cleveland Barons 15s

Arrowsmith is from Atlanta, Ga., and had 57 goals and 90 points in 61 games with the Barons in 2022-23. Arrowsmith is known for his heavy shot and his ability to get into openings in order to use it. He spent 2021-22 with the Bishop Kearney Selects.

Round 3 – P.J. Fagan – LD – 61st overall – Don Mills Flyers

Fagan is an old-school physical defender and is considered as one of the toughest prospects to play against in the entire draft class by HockeyProspect.com. Fagan is also known for his good skating ability and his decision-making. He had 19 points and 83 penalty minutes in 30 games with Don Mills in 2022-23.

Round 4 – Noah Jenken – LD – 66th overall – Elgin-Middlesex Canucks

Jenken is a two-way defenceman who at 15 years old stands six-feet-three-inches. Hockeyprospect.com pointed to Jenken’s ability to quarterback a power play offensively and also take care of things in his own zone. Jenken can defends using his stick and skill-set but will also play physical. He led the Elgin-Middlsex Canucks in scoring as a defenceman and also played four games with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOJHL and had two assists.

Round 6 – Brendan Gerber – C – 104th overall – Waterloo Wolves

Gerber tied for the Waterloo Wolves scoring lead and helped to lead his team to an Alliance championship. Gerber had 30 goals and 56 points in 33 games this past season and is known to have a very quick release on his shot, but can also set up plays in the offensive zone.

Round 7 – Cohen Bidgood – RW – 138th overall – Peterborough Petes U16

Bidgood had an excellent season for a strong Peterborough Petes U16 team with 28 goals and 61 points in 36 games. He brings speed and good hands.

Round 8 – Evan Malkhassian – RW – 158th overall – Toronto Jr. Canadiens

Malkhassian was a point per game player with the OHL Cup champions this past season. He came up big in the final with a goal and an assist and put up ten points in seven games at the OHL Cup tournament.

Round 9 – Ethan Drabicki – LW – 178th overall – Detroit Victory Honda 15s

Drabicki led his Victory Honda team with 38 goals in 63 games. Drabicki is from Livonia, Mich., and finished the year with 57 points in those 63 games.

Round 10 – Noah Read – C – 188th overall – Southern Tier Admirals

Read led the Southern Tier Admirals in scoring in 2022-23 with 28 goals and 48 points in 37 games. Read is from St. Catharines, Ont.

Round 11 – Max LeDuc – C – 208th overall – Kam River Fighting Walleye

Max LeDuc gave the draft a double whammy of great names. His own and his team’s. LeDuc played for the Kam River Fighting Walleye in 2022-23. Kam River is short for the Kaministiquia River which runs through Thunder Bay, Ont., where the Fighting Walleye play in the Superior International Junior Hockey League. LeDuc was fourth in team scoring on Kam River with 18 goals and 45 points in 46 games.

Round 12 – Braedon Clarke – LD – 238th overall – London Jr. Knights

Clarke is known for his character and work ethic and was a key defenceman for the Jr. Knights this year. He suffered a lower-body injury at the OHL Cup and missed the Alliance final against the Waterloo Wolves. Clarke had 23 points in 31 games with the Jr. Knights in 2022-23.

Round 13 – Brett Kazmierski – LW – 245th overall – Buffalo Regals 15s

Kazmierski led the Regals in scoring this past season with 28 goals and 41 points in 37 games.

Round 13 – Reid Gammage – C – 258th overall – Cambridge Hawks

Gammage led the Cambridge Hawks in scoring in 2022-23 with 31 points in 32 games.

Round 14 – Isaac Truman – LW – 278th overall – Lambton Jr. Sting

Truman tied for second in assists and scoring on the Jr. Sting this past year.

Round 15 – Travis Vanderzwaag – G – 298th overall – Thunder Bay Kings

Vanderzwaag had solid numbers with the Kings during the season and impressed at the OHL Cup. In Thunder Bay’s tournament opener Vanderzwaag was named the Kings team MVP after stopping 33 of 36 shots against the eventual champions, the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Round 15 – Hector Martel – LW – 300th overall – Toronto Jr. Canadiens

Martel holds dual citizenship for both Canada and France. He had 28 points in 36 games for the Jr. Canadiens.