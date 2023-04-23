Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto marks 5th anniversary of van attack with memorial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2023 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'The family of Anne Marie D’Amico continues to memorialize their loved one'
The family of Anne Marie D’Amico continues to memorialize their loved one
RELATED: Five years after the Toronto van attack, the family of one of the victims continues to inspire positivity in Anne Marie’s name. Catherine McDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto residents and public officials are expected to gather in a north-end community today to mark the fifth anniversary of the city’s devastating van attack.

Ten people were killed and 16 others were injured when a man deliberately drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on a stretch of Toronto’s Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

The attack, which stunned the city, was one of Canada’s worst mass murders.

Read more: ‘Incel’ threat is growing 5 years after Toronto van attack: expert

An indoor memorial ceremony is set to be held this afternoon, before an outdoor commemoration at Mel Lastman Square, where flowers are set to be laid at a temporary memorial plaque.

Family members of victims, community members and politicians are expected to attend.

Story continues below advertisement

Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, Sohe Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D’Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden and Renuka Amarasingha died in the April 2018 attack.

Amaresh Tesfamariam died from her injuries more than three years later.

Read more: Toronto van attack: 5 years later, Anne Marie D’Amico’s legacy is powerful

Alek Minassian was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack.

Trending Now

He claimed at his trial to be angered by women who wouldn’t sleep with him and radicalized on the internet _ the presiding judge found he carried out the van attack to achieve notoriety.

Minassian was sentenced to life in prison last year with no possibility of parole for 25 years. He’s appealing his conviction.

Toronto residents who live and work in the area where the attack took place five years ago say they still have vivid memories of the rampage and the devastation it brought.

The City of Toronto says plans for a permanent memorial honouring the lives lost in the attack are still being finalized.

More on Crime
CrimeCity of TorontoToronto Van AttackYonge StreetVan AttackYonge Street Van AttackToronto van attack anniversarytoronto van attack memorial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers