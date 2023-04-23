Menu

Sports

Dundas Real McCoys capture 2023 Allan Cup

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 23, 2023 8:01 am
The Dundas Real McCoys are back on top of the senior men’s hockey summit after winning the 2023 Allan Cup.

The Real McCoys scored five goals in the third period to beat the Clarenville Caribous 5-3 Saturday night at the J.L. Grightmire Arena in Dundas.

It marks the second time Dundas has won the Allan Cup after the team first won the championship in 2014, beating Clarenville 3-2 in double overtime.

Extra time was not required Saturday night, thanks to a furious final period by the host team.

Federal government resumes funding to Hockey Canada

 

Mackenzie Wood and Dustin Alcock scored 1:05 apart midway through the third period to even the game at 2-2 after Chris Hodge opened the scoring for the Caribous in the first frame and Brett Shute made it 2-0 in the second.

Jarrett Conkle gave Dundas its first lead of the game at 10:52 of the third, Dundas’ third goal in just over two-and-a-half minutes.

Clarenville’s Dan Cadigan evened the game at 3-3 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, but Brad Bonello netted the eventual game-winning goal with 3:22 left in regulation.

Wood added his second goal of the period into an empty net with 39 seconds left to seal the championship.

Real McCoys goalie Mike Mole made 31 saves in the final and was named the tournament MVP.

2023 Allan Cup Championship all-star team

Forwards
Brad Bonello (Dundas)
Chris Leveille (Hamilton)
Danny Wicks (Clarenville)

Defencemen
Chris Campoli (Dundas)
Matt Ruberto (Hamilton)

Goaltender
A.J. Whiffen (Clarenville)

