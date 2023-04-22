27-year-old man killed after motorcycle collides with tractor-trailer in Burnaby

A 27-year-old man died Saturday after a collision between his motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.
According to Burnaby RCMP, the crash took place around 11:20 a.m. Saturday on North Fraser Way near Wiggins Street.
“Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has assumed conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.
“It is early in the investigation, but it is believed that speed is likely a factor in the collision.”
The other driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
The area has been closed for the investigation and will remain closed “for quite some time,” police said.
