Canada

27-year-old man killed after motorcycle collides with tractor-trailer in Burnaby

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 7:17 pm
Burnaby fatal motorcycle crash View image in full screen
A motorcyclist has died Saturday in Burnaby after a crash. Global News
A 27-year-old man died Saturday after a collision between his motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the crash took place around 11:20 a.m. Saturday on North Fraser Way near Wiggins Street.

Police said the area will be closed for a significant amount of time for the investigation. View image in full screen
Police said the area will be closed for a significant amount of time for the investigation. Global News

“Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has assumed conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“It is early in the investigation, but it is believed that speed is likely a factor in the collision.”

The other driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The area has been closed for the investigation and will remain closed “for quite some time,” police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

