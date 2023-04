See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A collision on Highway 2 and 338 Avenue near Okotoks, south of Calgary, is disrupting traffic Saturday afternoon.

Southbound traffic on Highway 2 is being diverted while police investigate and clear the scene. Police anticipate this to take several hours.

More local news: Calgary’s Artpoint Gallery closing to accommodate Green Line LRT construction

Alternate routes are recommended by 511 Alberta, which is reporting lane closures, backed-up traffic and on-site detours.

No information is currently available about the collision or anyone involved.