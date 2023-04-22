2 men in critical condition after plane crashes into house south of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say two people are in critical condition after a small plane crashed into a home southwest of Montreal on Friday night.

The small plane crashed into a private residence in Saint-Rémi, Que. around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say two men in their 30s were taken to hospital where they remain in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. No one on the ground was injured.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the plane hit a home, hydroelectric lines and a parked vehicle before hitting a second home in a residential neighbourhood in the town about 45 kilometres south west of Montreal.

Major crimes detectives from the police force will collaborate with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to determine the cause of the crash.