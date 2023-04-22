Canada’s largest Vaisakhi parade returns to Surrey, B.C. after hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

More than 700,000 people are expected to be in Surrey, B.C., for one of the largest Vaisakhi parades in Canada and maybe even the world, organizers say.

The significant multicultural community event has shut down a portion of Surrey streets as thousands partake and watch the parade, the first since 2019.

“It is very positive seeing all these families being out here again,” said Monider Singh, the parade’s organizer.

“After the hiatus, I think people have been very antsy to get back out here. It’s a big family event. If our projected numbers hold true, it may be the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world.”

Singh said the anticipation for the event was apparent with more than 1,000 volunteers signing up to lend a helping hand for Saturday’s festivities.

Throughout the day free vegetarian food is served by families along the parade route throughout the Newton neighbourhood.

Vaisakhi marks the Punjabi new year and harvest season, along with the start of the Sikh religion with the founding of Khalsa in 1699.

Singh said the holiday highlights the core values of Sikhism, including inclusivity, dignity and respect for all.

“It is founded on values of righteousness, protection of human rights, equality for all regardless your background, race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation,” he said.

“It is a commitment to ensuring everyone has a right to dignity and respect.”

Saturday’s festivities will include an Indigenous land acknowledgement and drumming event, a parade featuring 20 floats, scores of booths and cultural displays and a virtually endless selection of free food and drink.

The parade itself begins at 9 a.m. at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, and there are numerous road closures in the area to accommodate the expected crowds.

“This event has really grown to include all other backgrounds and really this is what makes Surrey such a vibrant community.”

— with files from Simon Little