Ontario announces location of new provincial park

The Ford government has confirmed plans to build the first new provincial park Ontario has seen in 40 years.

The province said it would be creating an “urban provincial park” in Uxbridge, Ont., a town in Durham Region, located to the northwest of Toronto.

Ontario’s minister of the environment, conservation and parks, David Piccini, said the announcement — which was teased in the latest budget document — was timed to coincide with Earth Day.

“Creating the province’s first urban provincial park in Uxbridge would be a major step forward for conservation and biodiversity protection in Ontario,” Piccini said.

“We look forward to working with the public and local stakeholders to make this vision a reality for residents and visitors to get out and enjoy nature near this rapidly growing region.”

Provincial parks are enshrined in legislation to protect significant parts of Ontario’s natural and cultural heritage, offering research and monitoring and sustainable, outdoor recreation.

According to Ontario, there were 12 million visits to provincial parks in 2022.

The park will be located in Oak Ridges Moraine and, according to officials, will be designed to incorporate hiking and birdwatching.

Dave Barton, Mayor of Uxbridge, welcomed the news, saying the area was “near major urban centres in the GTA and perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.”

The province’s 2023 budget made reference to exploration work taking place in Uxbridge for new protected land but did not confirm plans to build a new provincial park in the town.

The Ford government said the park could include 532 hectares of provincially-owned land, including the 598-hectare Durham Regional Forest, owned by the local municipal government. That area is a mixed wood and conifer forest.

“Over the coming months, the government will be conducting site assessments and evaluations to measure the feasibility of creating an urban provincial park in Uxbridge,” the province said in a statement Saturday.

Consultations will include Indigenous communities, the public and various local and environmental bodies.