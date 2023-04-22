Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario announces location of new provincial park

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 1:38 pm
A man walks along a boardwalk from the beach back to his car at Port Burwell Provincial Park in Port Burwell, Ont. on May 23, 2018. View image in full screen
A man walks along a boardwalk from the beach back to his car at Port Burwell Provincial Park in Port Burwell, Ont. on May 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ford government has confirmed plans to build the first new provincial park Ontario has seen in 40 years.

The province said it would be creating an “urban provincial park” in Uxbridge, Ont., a town in Durham Region, located to the northwest of Toronto.

Ontario’s minister of the environment, conservation and parks, David Piccini, said the announcement — which was teased in the latest budget document — was timed to coincide with Earth Day.

“Creating the province’s first urban provincial park in Uxbridge would be a major step forward for conservation and biodiversity protection in Ontario,” Piccini said.

“We look forward to working with the public and local stakeholders to make this vision a reality for residents and visitors to get out and enjoy nature near this rapidly growing region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario Parks to reduce maximum camping stays during height of summer

Provincial parks are enshrined in legislation to protect significant parts of Ontario’s natural and cultural heritage, offering research and monitoring and sustainable, outdoor recreation.

According to Ontario, there were 12 million visits to provincial parks in 2022.

The park will be located in Oak Ridges Moraine and, according to officials, will be designed to incorporate hiking and birdwatching.

More on Science and Tech

Dave Barton, Mayor of Uxbridge, welcomed the news, saying the area was “near major urban centres in the GTA and perfect for hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.”

Read more: At a glance: Highlights of the Ontario government’s budget

The province’s 2023 budget made reference to exploration work taking place in Uxbridge for new protected land but did not confirm plans to build a new provincial park in the town.

Trending Now

The Ford government said the park could include 532 hectares of provincially-owned land, including the 598-hectare Durham Regional Forest, owned by the local municipal government. That area is a mixed wood and conifer forest.

“Over the coming months, the government will be conducting site assessments and evaluations to measure the feasibility of creating an urban provincial park in Uxbridge,” the province said in a statement Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Consultations will include Indigenous communities, the public and various local and environmental bodies.

Click to play video: 'Ford government to rename science centre subway station'
Ford government to rename science centre subway station
Ontario politicsdurham regionFord governmentUxbridgeEarth DayDavid PicciniOntario ParksProvincial parks OntarioTown of Uxbridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers