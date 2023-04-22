Brokenhead Ojibway Nation calls for change after pedestrian hit

Send this page to someone via email

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation is calling for action after one of its community members was struck and killed on Provincial Highway 59 North, which runs directly through the community.

In a press release, the community calls on Manitoba to immediately implement a speed reduction, install proper illumination and provide safe crossing points. The speed limit is 80 km/h, which the community said is not always observed.

“For years, the community has met with and demanded that the government of Manitoba improve the safety of provincial Highway 59 for our members, children and for everyone that uses the busy highway to get to the beaches along Lake Winnipeg and beyond,” said Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Gord Bluesky.

“It’s unacceptable that this stretch of highway continues to lack the basic safety measures that are in place elsewhere”

The community wants an immediate reset and renewed relationship regarding traffic conditions and a commitment to full engagement on long-term solutions.

“We are calling on Manitoba, in this time of reconciliation, to immediately make the necessary changes so that this does not happen again,” said Councillor, Allen Hocaluk.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen a tragedy on this stretch of highway, and the lack of provincial action means that these incidents are unfortunately inevitable.”

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation said the tragedy was witnessed by community members and youth gathered in a nearby schoolyard for an event in the school gym to what the Jets playoff game.

Mental health resources have been deployed by the Nation to help deal with what happened but the community is requesting more resources from the provincial and federal governments to help the community heal.