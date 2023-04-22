Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supplies stolen from memorial park for Nova Scotia mass shooting victims

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 11:43 am
Police are investigating after two steel beams were stolen from the Heart's Haven Memorial Park in Debert, N.S. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after two steel beams were stolen from the Heart's Haven Memorial Park in Debert, N.S. Nick Beaton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after two 18-foot, 700-pound steel beams were stolen from the Heart’s Haven Memorial Park in Debert, N.S., a 16-acre park being built to honour the lives of two women killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting in 2020.

The two beams were supplied to develop a bridge to connect the memorial sites of Kristen Beaton and Heather O’Brien, two health-care workers who were both killed in the area on that day.

Nick Beaton, husband of Kristen Beaton, took to Facebook on Friday and offered a cash reward for further information that would lead to the whereabouts of the stolen items.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce says police received a report of the theft around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“The reported value is about $2,000 each for each beam,” he said. “The theft is believed to have occurred between April 14th and the 17th.”

Story continues below advertisement

Darcy Dobson, daughter of Heather O’Brien, posted on the park’s Facebook page on Friday and encouraged the community to reach out if they had additional information.

Trending Now

Read more: Memorial drive held for Nova Scotia health-care workers Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton

“These beams are 700 pounds each and would have needed a trailer and more than one person to load,” she said.

The park, which will feature walking trails and a playground, has plans of fully opening to the public in August.

Police say the matter is still under investigation at this time.

More on Canada
Nova Scotia RCMPnova scotia mass shootingColchester CountyRCMP Nova ScotiaKristen BeatonHeather O'BrienDebert Nova ScotiaDebert NSNova Scotia mass shooting 2020heart's haven memorial parkheart's haven memorial park debert ns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers