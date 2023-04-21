Dispute in Langford, B.C. over signs warning of a 12 per cent tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

A group calling themselves Our Langford has been putting up signs around the city criticizing the proposed 12 per cent tax increase, calling it “unprecedented.”

The signs had been drawing a lot of attention, including from the city’s bylaw department.

On Wednesday, the group told Global News it got a call from the manager of bylaw enforcement who told them there had been several complaints and that the signs must only be placed on private property, not municipal roadways.

However, following some community uproar, that decision has now been reversed.

“As it stands we’ve been told we can leave our signs up, but we’re not stopping,” Langford resident Nirmal Johal told Global News.

“People move to Langford because it is affordable and we’re here to keep fighting for those people to make sure, you know, we’ve got to get this tax hike down. It’s wrong.”

In a statement, the City of Langford said the group was not asked to remove the signs, nor were any signs removed or directed to be removed at any point.

“Typically, lawn signs (other than election signs) are not permitted in the City of Langford in any location however due to the challenging tax year at hand, and the city wanting residents to voice their feedback, bylaw was directed to not move the signs in any location. It is important to add that the City does not have jurisdiction over Ministry of Highway lands such as the lands located along Veterans Memorial Parkway as one example.”