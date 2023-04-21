Menu

Politics

Dispute in Langford, B.C. over signs warning of a 12 per cent tax increase

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 7:52 pm
Signs like this one were being placed around Langford to make residents aware of the proposed tax increase. View image in full screen
Signs like this one were being placed around Langford to make residents aware of the proposed tax increase. Global News
A group calling themselves Our Langford has been putting up signs around the city criticizing the proposed 12 per cent tax increase, calling it “unprecedented.”

The signs had been drawing a lot of attention, including from the city’s bylaw department.

On Wednesday, the group told Global News it got a call from the manager of bylaw enforcement who told them there had been several complaints and that the signs must only be placed on private property, not municipal roadways.

However, following some community uproar, that decision has now been reversed.

“As it stands we’ve been told we can leave our signs up, but we’re not stopping,” Langford resident Nirmal Johal told Global News.

“People move to Langford because it is affordable and we’re here to keep fighting for those people to make sure, you know, we’ve got to get this tax hike down.  It’s wrong.”

Read more: Turfing the turf: City of Langford to stop adding artificial grass to building fronts

In a statement, the City of Langford said the group was not asked to remove the signs, nor were any signs removed or directed to be removed at any point.

“Typically, lawn signs (other than election signs) are not permitted in the City of Langford in any location however due to the challenging tax year at hand, and the city wanting residents to voice their feedback, bylaw was directed to not move the signs in any location. It is important to add that the City does not have jurisdiction over Ministry of Highway lands such as the lands located along Veterans Memorial Parkway as one example.”

