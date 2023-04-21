Menu

Politics

Save original Ontario Science Centre, firm of building’s architect urges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Critics of Ford government’s plan to move Ontario Science Centre demand evidence'
Critics of Ford government’s plan to move Ontario Science Centre demand evidence
WATCH: Critics of Ford government’s plan to move Ontario Science Centre demand evidence
The firm of the architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre is calling on the province to save the building and build on its legacy.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced earlier this week that the science centre will be moving from its current location in east Toronto to a redeveloped Ontario Place on the city’s waterfront.

The move would eventually see the current science centre, which opened in 1969, demolished.

Read more: Ontario Science Centre to move to new site at Ontario Place

The firm of architect Raymond Moriyama, who designed the science centre, says the “landmark” facility should be regenerated in a way that builds on its heritage, celebrates its architecture and affirms it as a neighbourhood amenity.

Moriyama Teshima Architects writes in a statement that the mission and footprint of the science centre can also be expanded if there’s a need for a new public institution along Lake Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Ford government plans to demolish Ontario Science Centre, build new location at Ontario Place'
Ford government plans to demolish Ontario Science Centre, build new location at Ontario Place

Ford has said he hopes the eventual demolition of the current science centre will make way for housing in the area.

Construction on the new science centre at Ontario Place is set to begin in 2025, with its opening scheduled for 2028 _ the current centre is set to remain open in the interim.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

