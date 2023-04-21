‘Track circuit issue’ stalls northwest Calgary trains

Send this page to someone via email

A “track circuit issue” stalled northwest Red Line trains in Calgary on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:28 p.m., Calgary Transit posted on Twitter that trains have stopped running between Crowfoot and Brentwood stations.

However, the tweet did not provide additional details about the issue.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News paramedics were called to the Dalhousie LRT area but no one was injured.

Those travelling between the two stations are asked to go to catch a shuttle, but Calgary Transit did not say when the shuttles will arrive. Commenters underneath the tweet complained about long wait times for the shuttles.

More to come…