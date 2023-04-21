Menu

Traffic

‘Track circuit issue’ stalls northwest Calgary trains

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 21, 2023 5:18 pm
A "track circuit issue" stalled northwest Red Line trains in Calgary on Friday, April 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A "track circuit issue" stalled northwest Red Line trains in Calgary on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tim Lee/Global News
A “track circuit issue” stalled northwest Red Line trains in Calgary on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:28 p.m., Calgary Transit posted on Twitter that trains have stopped running between Crowfoot and Brentwood stations.

However, the tweet did not provide additional details about the issue.

Read more: City eyes $32M in surplus money for Calgary Transit recovery

An EMS spokesperson told Global News paramedics were called to the Dalhousie LRT area but no one was injured.

Those travelling between the two stations are asked to go to catch a shuttle, but Calgary Transit did not say when the shuttles will arrive. Commenters underneath the tweet complained about long wait times for the shuttles.

More to come…

CalgaryCalgary TransitCalgary CTrainCalgary red linecalgary ctrain circuit issuecalgary ctrain stalledcalgary ctrain stationcalgary train stalled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

