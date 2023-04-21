‘Urgent’ appeal for missing youth possibly travelling from B.C. to Alberta

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia have issued an urgent appeal for help to locate a pair of missing youth.
Elk Valley RCMP said Friday that the duo may be travelling from Fernie, B.C., towards Alberta.
Mounties said they received a report from family members that Nell Clinesmith, 15, and Denver Hampson, 18, had left together, and that there were concerns about their well-being.
The pair are believed to be travelling together in a blue 2018 Honda CRV with the Alberta licence plate BLW5686.
Clinesmith is described as five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing between 100 and 105 pounds with long brown hair, a pierced nose and tattoos of a black shooting star on her left wrist and a black tiny heart on her right palm.
Hampson is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 135 pounds with shoulder-length dark blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police department.
