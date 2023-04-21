‘Urgent’ appeal for missing youth possibly travelling from B.C. to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia have issued an urgent appeal for help to locate a pair of missing youth.

Elk Valley RCMP said Friday that the duo may be travelling from Fernie, B.C., towards Alberta.

Mounties said they received a report from family members that Nell Clinesmith, 15, and Denver Hampson, 18, had left together, and that there were concerns about their well-being.

The pair are believed to be travelling together in a blue 2018 Honda CRV with the Alberta licence plate BLW5686.

Clinesmith is described as five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing between 100 and 105 pounds with long brown hair, a pierced nose and tattoos of a black shooting star on her left wrist and a black tiny heart on her right palm.

Hampson is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and 135 pounds with shoulder-length dark blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police department.