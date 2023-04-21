Winnipeg cops charged with assault in 2022 downtown arrest

See more sharing options

Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges in connection with an incident last year during an arrest, the province’s police watchdog said.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba announced Friday that the officers — Const. Evan Fehr, Const. Barry Knudsen, and Const. Tyler Rahn — will appear in provincial court to face a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an arrest on April 12, 2022, in which a man police suspected of stealing a catalytic converter in downtown Winnipeg was involved in an altercation with officers and ended up in hospital with a fractured orbital bone, the IIU said.

The officers received a summons to appear in court May 15.

