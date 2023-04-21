Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops charged with assault in 2022 downtown arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 3:38 pm
IIU civilian director Zane Tessler. View image in full screen
IIU civilian director Zane Tessler. Global News / File
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges in connection with an incident last year during an arrest, the province’s police watchdog said.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba announced Friday that the officers — Const. Evan Fehr, Const. Barry Knudsen, and Const. Tyler Rahn — will appear in provincial court to face a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Police watchdog organization investigating arrest by Winnipeg cops that led to orbital fracture

The charges stem from an arrest on April 12, 2022, in which a man police suspected of stealing a catalytic converter in downtown Winnipeg was involved in an altercation with officers and ended up in hospital with a fractured orbital bone, the IIU said.

The officers received a summons to appear in court May 15.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after 2019 excessive force allegation'
Manitoba RCMP officer charged with assault after 2019 excessive force allegation
