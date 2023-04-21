Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dartmouth hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax groups work to support unhoused people as frigid temperatures set in'
Halifax groups work to support unhoused people as frigid temperatures set in
Outreach workers are worried about Halifax residents who are sleeping rough, as frigid winter temperatures settle in. Advocates say it’s important to keep people warm and safe as a wave of arctic air gets ready to descend on the region this Friday. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Feb 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s government says a Halifax-area hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.

The Progressive Conservative government said today the building will host an on-site clinic that serves shelter clients, as well as people referred for nursing care by Nova Scotia Health.

Read more: Halifax council to discuss homelessness MOUs, extending Dartmouth emergency shelter

Karla MacFarlane, the minister of community services, said during an online news conference that the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Dartmouth has a total of 190 rooms available during the contract, which begins May 1 and runs to March 24 next year.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said she envisions that the former hotel can also serve as a source of temporary support for people who need help with mental illnesses and divert people from crowded emergency departments.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halifax outreach worker on city’s homelessness crisis this winter'
Halifax outreach worker on city’s homelessness crisis this winter

The province says it is investing almost $14 million in the project, with $10 million for the lease and $3.85 million for services.

Trending Now

MacFarlane said workers at the hotel are being offered employment at the shelter, have accepted another position from the company that operates the hotel or are being assisted in finding other work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.

More on Canada
HomelessDartmouthHomeless ShelterUnhousedHalifax housingDartmouth housingDartmouth hotel shelterDoubletree by Hilton hotel
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers