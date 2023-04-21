Menu

Mounties respond to crashes near Airdrie, Alta.

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 21, 2023 12:26 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mounties are reminding people to drive for winter conditions after crashes on the QEII Highway near Highway 581 near Airdrie, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Mounties are reminding people to drive for winter conditions after crashes on the QEII Highway near Highway 581 near Airdrie, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
The Mounties are reminding people to drive for winter conditions after crashes on the QEII Highway near Highway 581 near Airdrie, Alta.

In a Friday morning release, police said three separate, non-injury, single-vehicle collisions happened along the stretch of the highway.

Read more: RCMP investigate fatal crash on highway in northern Alberta

The highway is open but traffic is slow in the area. Poor road conditions are believed factors in these collisions.

Trending Now

Airdrie RCMP is urging motorists to drive cautiously in winter driving conditions.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

