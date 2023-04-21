Mounties respond to crashes near Airdrie, Alta.

See more sharing options

The Mounties are reminding people to drive for winter conditions after crashes on the QEII Highway near Highway 581 near Airdrie, Alta.

In a Friday morning release, police said three separate, non-injury, single-vehicle collisions happened along the stretch of the highway.

The highway is open but traffic is slow in the area. Poor road conditions are believed factors in these collisions.

Airdrie RCMP is urging motorists to drive cautiously in winter driving conditions.