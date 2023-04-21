Mounties respond to crashes near Airdrie, Alta.

The Mounties are reminding people to drive for winter conditions after crashes on the QEII Highway near Highway 581 near Airdrie, Alta.
In a Friday morning release, police said three separate, non-injury, single-vehicle collisions happened along the stretch of the highway.
The highway is open but traffic is slow in the area. Poor road conditions are believed factors in these collisions.
Trending Now
Airdrie RCMP is urging motorists to drive cautiously in winter driving conditions.
More on Canada
- ‘Never been a harder time’: Here’s the income you need to buy a home in Canada
- Ottawa betting big with $13B subsidy to secure Volkswagen deal. Here’s why
- Trudeau’s reported NATO remarks a setback for U.S.-Canada ties: former envoy
- When could PSAC strike end? How Ottawa has dealt with past job actions
Comments