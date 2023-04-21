Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, April 21

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Fireside Singers and SSO team up, financial literacy workshops, and Dutch Growers with Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, April 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Fireside Singers and SSO teaming up for Music of the Night

If it’s engaging solos, ensembles and overtures you are looking for, the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and the Fireside Singers have got you covered.

The two are coming together for Music of the Night, an evening of hits from Broadway musicals.

Sarah Manafo of the Fireside Singers describes what the energy is like when these two talented groups get together to create music.

4:14 Fireside Singers and SSO teaming up for ‘Music of the Night’

Learning financial literacy through workshops

As the cost of living continues to add up, some are finding it is getting harder to budget.

Foundations Learning and Skills Saskatchewan is helping people with financial literacy and budgeting.

Lindy Carter has details on the financial workshops being offered by the organization.

4:10 Learning financial literacy through workshops

Helping outdoor plants thrive indoors: Garden Tips

Planting season is on hold as more wintry conditions move through the province.

Jill vanDuyvendyk from Dutch Growers offers up tips and tricks to help outdoor plants thrive indoors while waiting for warmer days.

She looks at fertilizing, watering and trimming in Garden Tips.

3:35 Helping outdoor planets thrive indoors: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, April 21

Warming up this weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, April 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

