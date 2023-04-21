Fire causing half a million in damage deemed ‘suspicious’ in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Barrie’s south end is being investigated for arson. Police say a suspect is being sought.

Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark said they received multiple 911 calls about the garage fire at 35 Black Cherry Cres., a row townhouse, around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

“The family at 37 saw a flicker out the window, saw the fire evacuated out the rear of the house on the safe side and alerted neighbours on either side to the impending fire,” she said.

Clark said five fire trucks and 20 firefighters made an “aggressive” response to put out the fire and protect the adjoining units.

Clark notes that the fire started at 35 Black Cherry Cres. and partially spread to the adjoining unit at 37, leaving both homes currently uninhabitable at this time.

She said initial damage to the homes is estimated at around $500,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene and investing the cause.

On Friday morning, police confirmed the fire was under investigation for arson, and officers were looking for a suspect.

“The initial at scene investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set,” police said in a statement.

Police say they are currently looking for a 39-year-old female suspect of no fixed address, wanted in connection to the late-night fire.