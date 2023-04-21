Driver faces hit-and-run charge in fatal Hamilton Mountain collision

See more sharing options

A 44-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., man has been charged in a fatal mid-April hit and run on the Mountain in which a passenger was thrown from a motorbike.

Police said the driver is expected in a Hamilton court on May 23 to face a charge of failing to remain at an accident that caused bodily harm.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Upper James Street near Twenty Road on April 13 when an SUV and a motorcycle collided.

A passenger on the bike succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The SUV driver, who didn’t suffer serious injury, also ended up in hospital and was later released.

Collision reconstruction detectives said the investigation is still ongoing and are suggesting a third vehicle may have been involved, but add that element “is still undetermined.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.