Numerous BC Ferries sailings cancelled amid wind warnings

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings on the South Coast Thursday, amid multiple wind warnings for the region.

Environment Canada issued advisories for most of coastal Vancouver Island, along with the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast, with winds of 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h forecast.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory ⚠️@EnvironmentCa wind warnings are in effect, resulting in cancellations on the central & south coast. Check the status of your sailing 👇 Current Conditionshttps://t.co/YEUi8mGgv6 Dep & Arrhttps://t.co/NqWtVTIjOs All Routes Statushttps://t.co/I5c8IGTql2 pic.twitter.com/rcesYTmjOp — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries said the strong winds have affected service on the following routes:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Little River (Comox) – Westview (Powell River)

Westview (Powell River) – Blubber Bay (Texada Island)

Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula

Campbell River – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)

Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) – Cortes Island (Whaletown)

Alliford Bay – Skidegate

Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay) – Hornby Island (Shingle Spit)

Multiple sailings, including on major routes connecting Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland cancelled Thursday morning and early afternoon, while others continue to face delays or have vessels holding in dock.

Remaining space on available sailings is reportedly slim. The Victoria Swartz Bay terminal had reached its standby capacity for the day, BC Ferries said.

The company said it was contacting passengers with reservations on cancelled sailings to let them know if there was space on a later vessel.

You can view up-to-date information on current conditions, sailings and cancellations at the BC Ferries website.