Canada

Numerous BC Ferries sailings cancelled amid wind warnings

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 8:07 pm
A view of traffic, including cars, trucks and motorcycles, waiting to board a ferry at the BC Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen, British Columbia on October 25, 2020. View image in full screen
A view of traffic, including cars, trucks and motorcycles, waiting to board a ferry at the BC Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen, British Columbia on October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings on the South Coast Thursday, amid multiple wind warnings for the region.

Environment Canada issued advisories for most of coastal Vancouver Island, along with the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast, with winds of 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h forecast.

BC Ferries said the strong winds have affected service on the following routes:

  • Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)
  • Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)
  • Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Departure Bay (Nanaimo)
  • Little River (Comox) – Westview (Powell River)
  • Westview (Powell River) – Blubber Bay (Texada Island)
  • Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula
  • Campbell River – Quadra Island (Quathiaski Cove)
  • Quadra Island (Heriot Bay) – Cortes Island (Whaletown)
  • Alliford Bay – Skidegate
  • Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay) – Hornby Island (Shingle Spit)

Read more: BC Ferries Commissioner OKs 9.2% yearly fare hikes

Multiple sailings, including on major routes connecting Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland cancelled Thursday morning and early afternoon, while others continue to face delays or have vessels holding in dock.

Remaining space on available sailings is reportedly slim. The Victoria Swartz Bay terminal had reached its standby capacity for the day, BC Ferries said.

The company said it was contacting passengers with reservations on cancelled sailings to let them know if there was space on a later vessel.

You can view up-to-date information on current conditions, sailings and cancellations at the BC Ferries website.

WindBC FerriesWind WarningferryFerriesBC Ferries cancellationsStrong windferry cancellationsheavy wind
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

