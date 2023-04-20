Menu

Crime

Assault, vehicle theft targeting Regina woman finds 3 people charged

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 5:23 pm
Regina Police Service
Regina police say a woman was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen on Monday. File / Global News
Regina police said three people are facing charges after a woman was assaulted on Monday and her vehicle was stolen.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Robinson Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery, with EMS treating the woman at the scene.

Three suspects were identified, and on Tuesday the vehicle was found in the 3700 block of Regency Street.

Read more: Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting, Regina police say

The Regina Police Service went to a nearby home and arrested 21-year-old Makenna Dustyhorn, 18-year-old Arianna George, and 27-year-old Darian Rope.

All three were charged with motor vehicle theft, and Dustyhorn and George also face assault charges, with their court date set for May 31.

