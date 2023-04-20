Assault, vehicle theft targeting Regina woman finds 3 people charged

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police said three people are facing charges after a woman was assaulted on Monday and her vehicle was stolen.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Robinson Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery, with EMS treating the woman at the scene.

Three suspects were identified, and on Tuesday the vehicle was found in the 3700 block of Regency Street.

The Regina Police Service went to a nearby home and arrested 21-year-old Makenna Dustyhorn, 18-year-old Arianna George, and 27-year-old Darian Rope.

All three were charged with motor vehicle theft, and Dustyhorn and George also face assault charges, with their court date set for May 31.