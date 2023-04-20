Menu

Canada

5 schools on Six Nations of Grand River closed due to PSAC strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 4:54 pm
Impact of PSAC strike on income tax filing
A First Nation in southern Ontario says five federally run schools in its community are closed today as a result of a strike by federal public service workers.

Six Nations of the Grand River says more than 1,100 students are affected.

More than 155,000 public servants went on strike Wednesday after the country’s biggest federal public-sector union and the government failed to reach a deal.

Read more: Canada’s immigration system is backlogged. Will PSAC strike make it worse?

Six Nations of the Grand River says teaching staff at the five affected schools are funded by and operate under Indigenous Services Canada.

It says it is in contact with federal officials.

Almost a third of all federal public servants are involved in the  current strike – the union is asking for a 13.5 per cent raise over the next three years while the government has offered a nine per cent raise over that time.

OntarioStrikeFirst NationPSACSix Nations of the Grand Riverpsac strikeSix Nations of the Grand River schools closed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

