Acadian groups looking to raise $2.5 million to save Nova Scotia church

Two Acadian organizations are working together to save a huge Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Nation Prospère Acadie and the Société Héritage Saint-Bernard say they have launched a campaign to raise $2.5 million for Saint Bernard Church by May 23.

Located southwest of Digby, N.S., the 1,300-square-metre building that opened in 1942 is in need of millions of dollars in upgrades.

The groups say if the fundraising is successful the money will be used to re-roof in metal the highest central sections of the building, which they describe as a “mini-cathedral.”

Funding will also be used to upgrade the heating system and repair water damage with the goal of saving the church in time for the World Acadian Congress in 2024.

Nation Prospère says it has accepted responsibility of becoming the owners of the church after their purchase offer was accepted by the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

The offer is conditional on the group raising the $2.5 million by the end of May.

“This majestic granite stone building has stood proudly in the local landscape for over 80 years and it is incumbent upon all of us, as heirs to this proud heritage, to safeguard it today,” said Michel Cyr, chair of the Nation Prospère board of directors. “To succeed with this endeavour is one of the greatest tributes we can pay to the Acadian people of Nova Scotia.”

Nation Prospère Acadie is a charitable organization created in 2018 to help protect Acadian heritage in Atlantic Canada. Last year, its heritage advisory committee designated Saint Bernard Church and Sainte-Marie Church – a landmark wooden building in nearby Church Point, N.S. – as places of national significance to the Acadian people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.