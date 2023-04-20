Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

PSAC strike affecting grain inspections, commission says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 2:53 pm
Nine-thousand government employees joined the picket line on Wednesday after 155 thousand federal workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) went on strike after failing to reach a deal with the government by Tuesday night's deadline. View image in full screen
Nine-thousand government employees joined the picket line on Wednesday after 155 thousand federal workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) went on strike after failing to reach a deal with the government by Tuesday night's deadline. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The strike by federal workers who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada has many people in the agriculture sector worried.

The Canadian Grain Commission says its ability to inspect and certify grain for export is significantly affected, with more than 140 grain inspectors off the job.

The commission says it has developed contingency plans with modified procedures to provide certification where it is essential to maintain market access.

Read more: When could PSAC strike end? How Ottawa has dealt with past job actions

Story continues below advertisement

The Wheat Growers Association says it’s worried about a slowdown or stoppage of grain movement.

Trending Now

The group says farmers need to continue to deliver last year’s crop to purchase inputs for this year’s crop.

Keystone Agricultural Producers, in Manitoba, says the strike could also affect the flow of money from federal business risk-management programs.

Click to play video: '9,000 government workers across Manitoba will walk Wednesday after strike negotiations not met'
9,000 government workers across Manitoba will walk Wednesday after strike negotiations not met
AgriculturePSACProducersKeystone Agricultural Producerspsac strikeManitoba producersCanadian Grain Commission
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers